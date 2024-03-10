The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $43.48 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $43,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after buying an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $459.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.20 and its 200 day moving average is $458.18. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

