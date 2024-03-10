The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,724 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $37,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $27,277,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,873.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,586 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $190.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

