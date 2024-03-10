The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 16,212 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $41,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

