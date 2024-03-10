The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 851,359 Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 851,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,374,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Mobileye Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 673,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,345,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.60 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

