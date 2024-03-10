The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Exelon were worth $40,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.