The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 54,097 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 54,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $34,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

