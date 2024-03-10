The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. 3,545,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,717. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 226.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

