Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $365.86 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $365.86 million and approximately $56.60 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00018457 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00025853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,498.14 or 0.99939887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00008883 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00153872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,621,059,983.349333 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03725285 USD and is up 7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $54,443,315.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

