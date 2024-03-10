TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 467,011 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,011 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Copart worth $57,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. 4,094,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

