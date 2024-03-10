TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of HubSpot worth $70,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $604.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.28 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,038. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

