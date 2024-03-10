TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 133,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.72. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,497 shares of company stock worth $7,189,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

