TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,628 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Aptiv worth $52,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

