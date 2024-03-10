TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 14,078 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of WEX worth $46,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in WEX by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after buying an additional 75,476 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

WEX Price Performance

WEX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $381,345.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $388,862.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $381,345.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,862.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,124 shares of company stock worth $14,636,825 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

