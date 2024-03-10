TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Tractor Supply worth $41,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.49. The stock had a trading volume of 499,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $255.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.04 and a 200 day moving average of $216.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.