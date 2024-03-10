Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $103.91

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.91 and traded as high as $133.03. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $125.80, with a volume of 127,137 shares traded.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.