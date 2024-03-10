TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.54. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.
TORC Oil & Gas Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.
TORC Oil & Gas Company Profile
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
