Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 592.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.94. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

