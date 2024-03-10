Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $205.71 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $206.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average of $171.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.