Tourmaline Oil Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 2.2 %

TRMLF stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

