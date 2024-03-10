Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE STZ opened at $257.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

