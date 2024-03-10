Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $231.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.31.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

TT stock opened at $284.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.75. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,691,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

