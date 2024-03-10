Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $38.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE TPH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

