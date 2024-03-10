Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trinity Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

