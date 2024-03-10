TrueFi Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $91.76 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,145,214 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,097,145,214.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08415038 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $9,976,557.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

