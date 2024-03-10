Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Head-To-Head Review

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tuya alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -26.23% -4.66% -4.27% Paycor HCM -13.82% 1.28% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuya and Paycor HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $229.99 million 4.04 -$60.31 million ($0.11) -16.73 Paycor HCM $552.69 million 6.32 -$93.21 million ($0.48) -40.90

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tuya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tuya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tuya has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tuya and Paycor HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paycor HCM 0 9 4 0 2.31

Tuya presently has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 46.74%. Paycor HCM has a consensus target price of $27.35, suggesting a potential upside of 39.34%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats Tuya on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc. offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. Paycor HCM, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.