Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. 6,082,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

