Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $99,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.7 %

UI opened at $117.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.24. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

