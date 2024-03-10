UBS Group Boosts Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $12.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $535.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,248 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

