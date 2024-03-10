Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lowered its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.07% of Uranium Energy worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of UEC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $6.37. 7,313,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,533,846. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.64 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
