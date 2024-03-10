Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lowered its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.07% of Uranium Energy worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UEC. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

View Our Latest Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of UEC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $6.37. 7,313,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,533,846. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.64 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.