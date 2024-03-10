USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $22.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of USAC opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $228,560.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $228,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $463,948.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,225,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,552,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,616,181 shares of company stock worth $89,231,367.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

