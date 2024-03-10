USDB (USDB) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One USDB token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDB has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $189.47 million and $8.86 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 1.00218448 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,752,771.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

