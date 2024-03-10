Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 36.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

