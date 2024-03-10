Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Cut by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,497 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 6.3% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $165,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.38. 2,108,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,284. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

