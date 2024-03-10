Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,667 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.70% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $3,743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 536,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.