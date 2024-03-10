Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,476. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

