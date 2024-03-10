Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTI stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

