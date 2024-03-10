Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

