Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.31 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $97.31 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,380.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.05 or 0.00611283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00126486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00207782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00155720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.