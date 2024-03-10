Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Verge has a market capitalization of $106.02 million and approximately $19.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,437.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.99 or 0.00612136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00126746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00052475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00211014 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00058834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00157396 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.