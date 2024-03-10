Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,932.19

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $34,932.19 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,629.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.65 or 0.00617053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00052362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00208700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00157380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,907,185 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

