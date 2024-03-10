Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

