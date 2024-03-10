Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEAT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEAT

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SEAT opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 207,715 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,926,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.