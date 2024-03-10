Wanchain Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $56.93 million and $3.04 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00020419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,655,136 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

