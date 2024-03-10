WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Achieves $324.88 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. WAX has a total market cap of $324.88 million and approximately $56.21 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,144,707,743 coins and its circulating supply is 3,419,559,820 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,144,433,426.5953503 with 3,419,285,506.543787 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.09513051 USD and is up 9.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $92,840,320.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

