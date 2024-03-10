Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OCS. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oculis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of OCS opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCS. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

