WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $45.56 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

