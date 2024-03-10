William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.61.

ALHC stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

