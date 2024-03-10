William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MeridianLink’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

MLNK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MeridianLink from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.61 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MeridianLink by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

