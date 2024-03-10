Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $329.78

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 329.78 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.57). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.37), with a volume of 44,649 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price target on Wilmington from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 418 ($5.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Wilmington alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WIL

Wilmington Trading Down 3.4 %

Wilmington Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,720.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 329.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wilmington’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Wilmington

(Get Free Report)

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.