World Mobile Token Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $138.26 million and $2.68 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00061397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00020885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001470 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,020,037 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

